First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

BERLIN (AP) — The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany have arrived off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian supplies, on which the country had long relied. The 918-foot-long Neptune is due to begin operation in nearby Lubmin on Dec. 1. Similar “floating storage and regasification units” are scheduled to arrive at two North Sea ports later this year. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers Wednesday that along with other measures taken by the government, “this winter Germany’s energy security seems assured.”

