Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU’s top court

LONDON (AP) — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the $4.3 billion penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the bloc’s top court. Google had appealed to a lower tribunal, which largely sided with the EU’s executive Commission by slightly lowering the fine from the original penalty issued in 2018. The fine was one of three blockbuster antitrust penalties totaling more than $8 billion that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019.

