New lawsuit filed by workers in Ky. factory hit by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A group of workers at a Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado have filed a second lawsuit. They say they were not allowed to leave work before the tornado slammed into the Mayfield Consumer Products plant nearly a year ago. The suit filed Thursday accuses the company and one of its supervisors of false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress. A company spokesman says they had not reviewed the new lawsuit. The company has said a supervisor accused of telling employees they couldn’t leave was enforcing a shelter in place policy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.