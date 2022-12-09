Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.

