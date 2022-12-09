DocuSign, Chewy rise; Lululemon, AmerisourceBergen fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Chewy Inc., up $1.68 to $43.65.

The online pet store surprised investors by turning a profit in the third quarter.

Broadcom Inc., up $13.64 to $544.72.

The semiconductor maker reported results that beat analysts’ estimates and issued a better-than-expected forecast.

DocuSign Inc., up $5.41 to $49.16.

The cloud-based provider of electronic signature services raised its forecasts for full-year results.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $48.12 to $326.39.

The maker of athletic apparel issued an earnings forecast for the current quarter that wasn’t as strong as anlaysts were expecting.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $7.43 to $258.64.

The ski resort operator reported sales that were above what Wall Street was expecting.

RH, up $8.10 to $274.48.

The parent company of Restoration Hardware reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its full-year outlook.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $5.13 to $165.33.

The drug wholesaler will buy back about $200 million of its stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up 16 cents to $42.31.

Investment company Third Point disclosed a 6% stake in the retailer.