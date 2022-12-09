Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data indicates that an oil spill in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system at about 14,000 barrels. The company said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. The company said said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in a rural area about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The pipeline carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast.

By JOHN HANNA, RYAN J. FOLEY and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

