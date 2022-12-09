USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials say Florida’s seasonal orange production is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions. New Agriculture Department estimates released Friday say about 18 million boxes are expected to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, a drop from 28 million in the agency’s October estimates. Those estimates did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The most recent numbers also show a drop of 56% compared with last season. Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down. Officials say the reductions will drive up prices for orange juice and other products while increasing foreign imports.

