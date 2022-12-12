Hong Kong leader to press China anthem request with Google

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says its government will push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of a protest song. John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said Tuesday it was “technically possible,” although he said Google had refused to do so. He said Google has the means to remove inaccurate search results and post ads to the top of search pages. His comments followed several big sporting events _ including a rugby tournament in South Korea and powerlifting event in Dubai _ where the pro-democracy protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” was played as Hong Kong’s anthem instead of the Chinese national anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.