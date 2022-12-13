3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three newspaper reporters in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing their company’s video interview with a convicted former coal executive. Charleston Gazette-Mail reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals. The video feature is posted regularly on the Gazette-Mail’s website and hosted by HD Media President and state lawmaker Doug Skaff. The interview is with Don Blankenship, ex-CEO of Massey Energy. Massey owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 in southern West Virginia. Blankenship was sentenced to a year in federal prison for a misdemeanor safety violation in connection with the disaster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.