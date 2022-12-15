Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory

HONG KONG (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones says it will ease COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China that led thousands of workers to quit. Foxconn said in a statement on one of its official WeChat social media accounts that it would end the so-called “closed loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou, central China, that required workers to say in their workplaces and dormitories to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections. The move announced Wednesday came about a week after China began easing harsh COVID-19 curbs despite signs the number of infections is rising. The change followed a spate of protests across the country last month.

