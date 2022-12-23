Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis

HAVANA (AP) — Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but soaring inflation and deepening shortages have made holiday shopping even more difficult for Cubans this year. In October, the Cuban government reported that inflation had risen 40% over the past year and had a significant impact on the purchasing power for many on the island. Basic goods such as chicken, beef, eggs, milk, flour and toilet paper are difficult and often impossible to find in state-run stores. In an address to lawmakers last week, President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in handling the country’s complex mix of compounding crises, particularly food shortages.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.