California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California in the hopes of collecting real payments. Santa Cruz police say the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night and he included a QR code linking to a website to pay a fine. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.

