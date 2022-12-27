Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do

Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada. More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. earl Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday. That’s according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. If a flight is canceled, experts say most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight. But if you choose to cancel the trip, airlines must provide you with a full refund. Most airlines will also book you on a different airline’s flight if that’s the best option.

