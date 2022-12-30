Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises on Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday. Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December. The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023. People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 15 cases, including 2 hospitalizations. Eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma.

