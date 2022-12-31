On New Year’s, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has used his New Year’s address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow. Putin made the video address that was shown on state television on Saturday in each of Russia’s 11 time zones from a military headquarters with soldiers in the background. It was a sharp departure from his previous practice of recording the message against the backdrop of the snowy Kremlin. He said it was “a year of difficult” and “necessary decisions.” Putin echoed his repeated contention that Russia had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine because it threatened Russia’s security.

