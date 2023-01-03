Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses by falling behind on bills
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks — and this apparently has included falling behind on rent at the company’s offices. Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco. That’s according to a lawsuit filed by the building’s landlord last week. Columbia REIT 650 California LLC served a notice to Twitter on Dec. 16 informing it that it would be in default if it didn’t pay within five days. The lawsuit says the five days elapsed without payment.