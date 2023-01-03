Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla have tumbled on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock was trading at $108.57 during the afternoon, and it’s down just under 70% since the start of last year. The shares hit their lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla’s market value slid to $334 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April. The company said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow deliveries by 50% nearly every year.

