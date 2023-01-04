EU moving toward joint measures to face China’s COVID crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China’s COVID-19 crisis and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and has warned of “countermeasures” if such actions should be expanded in coming days. The International Air Transport Association said it was “extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years.”

