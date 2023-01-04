Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to cross the border each day under a quarantine-free arrangement. Chief Executive John Lee on Thursday said four border checkpoints that were closed for nearly three years will resume operations, bringing the number of checkpoints up and running in the city to seven. But a quota will remain in place limiting the number of travelers between the two places. Lee’s announcement came as China is easing its “zero-COVID” strategy.

