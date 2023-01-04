Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators have hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines Wednesday totaling 390 million euros. Its decision on the two cases that could shake up Meta’s business model targeting users with ads based on what they do online. It’s the commission’s latest punishment for Meta for data privacy infringements, following four other fines for the company since 2021 totaling more than 900 million euros.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.