Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it will help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Their plans also include child care tax credits that leaders say will make it easier for parents to get back to work. A fast-track abortion rights bill will get its first hearing Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.