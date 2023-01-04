Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan’s economic crisis. The move Wednesday comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund. On Tuesday, Pakistan’s defense minister and and minister for power said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m. The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends $3 billion annually.

