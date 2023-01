Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft. The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry the pilot and four passengers. The aircraft will have a range of of 100 miles (160.9 kilometers), making it best for back-to-back short distance trips of around 20 miles, with a charging time of about 10 minutes in-between.

