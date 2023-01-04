UK’s Sunak vows to halve inflation, tackle illegal migration

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his first major speech of 2023, has pledged to halve inflation, grow the U.K. economy and stop illegal immigration. In a speech setting out the Conservative government’s priorities for the year ahead, Sunak focused on tackling the U.K.’s slowing economy and made promises to reduce national debt. He also vowed Wednesday to pass new laws to stop migrants from arriving on U.K. shores in small boats, as well as cut massive backlogs in Britain’s public health service. He said “these are the people’s priorities” and his government’s priorities. Sunak came to office in October after a tumultuous year in U.K. politics that saw the resignation of two other prime ministers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.