Bed Bath & Beyond warns on continuing as a ‘going concern’

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there’s substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a “going concern” as sales continue to drop and it struggles to attract shoppers. The company, based in Union, New Jersey, said that it’s looking at such options as restructuring its business in bankruptcy, but it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful. Shares fell more than 19%. The company’s assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season with sales down by roughly a third from a year ago. Losses expanded from the year-ago period.

