Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell 33% as the home goods company works on striking the right balance with its shoppers. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected higher revenue of $1.43 billion.

