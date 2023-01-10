Davos to host leaders, CEOs amid weighty global issues

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week. Forum organizers said Tuesday that their latest lineup for the elite gathering of political leaders, business executives, cultural trend-setters and international organization chiefs will tackle issues facing a divided world as 2023 begins, with war, economic pressure and climate change in focus. The forum’s president has pointed to challenges like the threat of global recession, soaring energy and food prices, and the need to better address global warming.

