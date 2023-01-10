Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day. A union official said Tuesday that progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions. As nurses walked the picket lines, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital postponed nonemergency surgeries, diverted ambulances and hired temporary staffers to cope with the walkout of as many as 7,100 nurses. A union official said progress was being made toward a settlement at Montefiore. The nurses say they had to strike because chronic understaffing has left them caring for too many patients.

