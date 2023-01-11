Best of CES 2023: Pet tech’s smart collar, litter robot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pet tech made itself present at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas. Gadgets for furry friends included a kitty litter box that automatically cleans itself to buttons designed to allow your dog to communicate with you. While some of the products are already available for purchase in the U.S., others, like Ilume’s smart dog bowl, are not yet. But whether you’re hoping to keep your dog on an optimum diet, or you want to avoid the unpleasant work of cleaning your cat’s litter box, there are a lot of gadgets out there aimed at making pet owning easier.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.