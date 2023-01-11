Individual creditor names remain secret in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading is allowing the company to maintain a veil of secrecy over the names of individual customers and creditors. The judge ruled Wednesday that FTX could withhold the names from public disclosure for another three months. He noted that it’s still unclear how many of the company’s 9 million customers are also creditors. Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets challenged the secrecy, saying disclosure of creditor information is a basic tenet of bankruptcy law. The judge said he would hold a status conference on Jan. 20 on whether FTX can segregate the names of individual creditors who are not customers from creditors who also are customers.

