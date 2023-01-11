Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout economic development

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a five-day trip. It will include stops in Norway and Switzerland, where Whitmer will meet with other leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. Whitmer is expected to promote the state’s recent investments in the automotive and energy industries as well as discuss future investment opportunities in Michigan. She will be joined by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Davos. Michigan was highlighted by the U.S. Department of Energy last week as one of three states expected to lead the nation in electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030.

