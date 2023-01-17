Minister: Cyprus exceeds renewable energy source targets

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The energy minister of Cyprus says electricity generated from renewable energy sources could eventually make up as much as half of all power conveyed to other countries through an electricity cable linking the east Mediterranean island nation’s power grids to Israel and Greece. Minister Natasa Pilides told reporters on Tuesday that renewable sources produced almost 15.2% of Cyprus’ electricity last year. Pilides said her ministry is consulting with the European Union about increasing the country’s 2030 target for RES-generated electricity from the current 23%. Cyprus is the only EU country that isn’t linked to the power grid of another member of the 27-nation bloc. Construction of the EuroAsia Interconnector cable would change that.

