Los Angeles FC arena changes its name to BMO Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s home arena is changing its name from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium. LAFC has a new naming rights deal for the arena that was built five years ago by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. BMO is a Canadian financial firm moving aggressively into the U.S. this year with a takeover of California-based Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO also owns the naming rights to Toronto FC’s home arena. The name change in Los Angeles has been brewing since 2020, when Banc of California backed out of its reported 15-year naming rights deal first signed in 2016.

