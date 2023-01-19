UAW chief says deal near that may end CNH Industrial strike

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president says the union is close to reaching another agreement with CNH Industrial that improves a deal rejected by striking workers earlier this month. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, President Ray Curry said he’s hopeful the deal will be reached “within the next week or two” and presented to members for another vote. More than 1,000 workers have been on strike at CNH plants in Iowa and Wisconsin for nearly nine months. On Jan. 7 they rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment. Curry said the new offer will be different from the one rejected by members. CNH did not immediately comment on Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.