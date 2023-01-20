European delegation ends 1st round of questioning in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say a European legal team has wrapped up the first round of questioning of Lebanese bankers and current and former Central Bank officials in Beirut. The questioning is part of a probe on money laundering linked to Lebanon’s Central Bank governor. Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history that has plunged more than 75% of the tiny nation’s population of 6 million into poverty. The European delegation arrived in Beirut earlier this month to interrogate embattled Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh, and more than two dozen other people, some of them his close associates, in a European money laundering investigation of some $330 million.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.