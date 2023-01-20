GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles, the company said Friday. The investments won’t create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions positions at the four sites, the company said.

