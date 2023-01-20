In Senegal, Yellen talks about future of US-Africa relations

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Senegal with a message about the future of U.S.-Africa relations. Yellen later will visit Zambia and South Africa as part of a 10-day trip. Yellen’s biggest speech came Friday at a business incubator and co-working space in Senegal’s capital that provides credit and sector-specific technical assistance to young and female entrepreneurs. Yellen shared a wide-ranging vision of Africa’s potential business ventures with the U.S. and how the U.S. has already invested in the continent. In South Africa, Yellen will tour a Ford assembly plant to showcase successful examples of U.S.-Africa economic relations.

