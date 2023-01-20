Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer’s drug data

Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday morning after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The drugmaker gave the update late Thursday. Lilly said it had more than 100 patients in the study used for its accelerated approval application. But many could stop taking the drug as early as 6 months into treatment due to the reduction in plaque.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.