Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed to boost military spending by more than a third by 2030 to face evolving threats. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros (nearly $450 billion) in military spending for the period of 2024-2030 to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025. He made the announcement in a speech on Friday addressing new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war and other threats.

By SYLVIE CORBET and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

