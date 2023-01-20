Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:37 AM

Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

KTVZ

By SYLVIE CORBET and ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed to boost military spending by more than a third by 2030 to face evolving threats. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros (nearly $450 billion) in military spending for the period of 2024-2030 to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025. He made the announcement in a speech on Friday addressing new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war and other threats.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content