Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify says it’s cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday. Ek said Stockholm-based Spotify had hoped to sustain strong tailwinds from the pandemic but had invested ahead of its revenue growth. He said about 6% of its global workforce is being axed. That’s about 400 jobs that are being cut, based on employee number in its latest annual report. Ek said he took “full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

