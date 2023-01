3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. 3M Co. also reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit was $2.28 per share that missed Street estimates.

