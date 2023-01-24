Mars pauses using M&Ms ‘spokescandies,’ enlists Maya Rudolph
By MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Mars says it’s pausing using its trademark M&M’s spokescandies and has enlisted actor and comedian Maya Rudolph to star in its marketing efforts. The news comes three weeks before M&Ms is set to return to the Super Bowl with an ad after sitting it out last year. Mars hasn’t disclosed any creative details about the ad. The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with big-name brands pulling out all the stops and paying millions for a 30-second ad in an effort to capture the attention of the more than 100 million viewers that watch the game live. Many spend millions more on marketing campaigns leading up to the big event.