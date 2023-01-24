Nurses ratify contracts after strike at two NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses who went on strike this month at two major New York City hospitals have ratified the contracts that were hammered out to end the walkout. Their union, called the New York State Nurses Association, said Tuesday that 98% of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center voted in favor of the contracts. They include raises totaling 19% over three years, commitments to hire more nurses and new provisions to enforce promised staffing levels. Mount Sinai President Dr. David Reich told hospital staff in a memo the contract “puts patients first.” Together, they employ over 7,000 union nurses.

