Paris trains canceled after ‘scandalous’ act of vandalism

PARIS (AP) — Apparently deliberately set blazes to clusters of electrical cables have caused cascading cancellations on the Paris train network. The fires all but shut down services at one of the French capital’s busiest stations. The SNCF national rail operator said Tuesday that overnight fires damaged 48 cables that power signals for trains on the network. The SNCF filed a legal complaint that said the damage appeared to be deliberate. The transport minister said that fires were started in two spots. The apparent act of vandalism largely shut down the Gare de l’Est station that generally links Paris to cities and towns in the east,

