University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff. A number of universities across the country have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.