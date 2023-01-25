Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

Auto manufacturers are applying more computer and software-based features to their vehicles. While electric vehicle companies like Tesla and Lucid have been all in from the start, legacy manufacturers are ramping up quickly to stay both relevant. Software-defined vehicles are a step beyond simply adding technology to a car; the term refers to vehicles that are run from top to bottom by software, not hardware. They’re dominated by bits and bytes instead of gears and gaskets. Edmunds’ experts break down what’s in store for car shoppers.

