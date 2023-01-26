NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain based in Union, New Jersey, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that the default would force the company to look at alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock fell 22% in reaction to the news.

