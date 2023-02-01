Day of disruption in UK as up to half a million join walkout

LONDON (AP) — Up to half a million workers are expected to go on strike across the U.K. in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day. Wednesday’s strikes mark an escalation of disruptive action across multiple key industries. Unions are stepping up pressure on the government to demand better pay as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

