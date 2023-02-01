DeSantis injects politics into $115B Florida budget proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will have enough money to withstand a national economic downturn while still being able to provide tax breaks. DeSantis released his proposed $115 billion budget Wednesday with promises of sales tax relief on items like pet food and, children’s books and gas stoves. DeSantis, who will likely run for president next year, also used the announcement to make political jabs. Republicans have expressed outrage since a study suggested gas stoves could cause health problems and some have questioned whether they should be banned. DeSantis said liberals are coming after stoves and he wants to provide an incentive to buy them.

