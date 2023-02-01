Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even in outer space, not just cars on roads, to step up on sustainability efforts. The Japanese automaker said Thursday it is planning a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors. General Manager Testsuya Hasebe said that will lower the cost of the fuel cell stack to a third of what it is now. The stack, which charges faster than previous versions, will be produced in Ohio, then roll out to other North American and Japan sites.

